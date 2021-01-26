Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation

(Karachi) As part of a strategy to investigate the Broadsheet scandal, the federal cabinet has approved formation of an inquiry commission, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the decision in this regard has been taken during the cabinet meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The cabinet held a detailed discussion on Broadsheet scandal and approved formation of an inquiry commission instead of a committee to investigate the matter.

Former Supreme Court judge, justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed will head the commission that will be mandated to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the Broadsheet scandal.

The commission will re-investigate cases involving bigwigs, which were closed out of expediency while cases of important personalities such as Rao Sikandar Iqbal and Aftab Ahmed Sherpao will be re-opened.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Broadsheet revelations have exposed the massive scale of our ruling elites corruption and money laundering. The premier said that these elites cannot hide behind "victimisation" card on these international revelations.

Imran maintained these revelations are tip of the iceberg and the government wants complete transparency from Broadsheet on our elites money laundering & on who stopped investigations.

The prime minister made the statement days after the head of Broadsheet, an asset recovery firm, claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif offered them a bribe to abandon the probe against his foreign assets.

Broadsheet CEO Kaveh Moussavi, in a YouTube interview, said the company had flatly refused the deal offered by a person claiming to be a nephew of Nawaz Sharif, in the year 2012, retorting that the Broadsheet did not negotiate with crooks.

He revealed that Sharif family has assets not only in the United Kingdom but across the globe.

Moussavi said the process of accountability is continuing, but after President Musharraf left office, his successors started hampering the process by not giving access to information and termination of Broadsheet’s contract.