ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,923 Increased By ▲ 40.27 (0.82%)
BR30 25,460 Increased By ▲ 340.44 (1.36%)
KSE100 46,377 Increased By ▲ 289.71 (0.63%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 142.23 (0.74%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation

  • A former Supreme Court judge will head the commission that will be mandated to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the Broadsheet scandal
  • The commission will re-investigate cases involving bigwigs, which were closed out of expediency
Fahad Zulfikar 26 Jan 2021

(Karachi) As part of a strategy to investigate the Broadsheet scandal, the federal cabinet has approved formation of an inquiry commission, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the decision in this regard has been taken during the cabinet meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The cabinet held a detailed discussion on Broadsheet scandal and approved formation of an inquiry commission instead of a committee to investigate the matter.

Former Supreme Court judge, justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed will head the commission that will be mandated to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the Broadsheet scandal.

The commission will re-investigate cases involving bigwigs, which were closed out of expediency while cases of important personalities such as Rao Sikandar Iqbal and Aftab Ahmed Sherpao will be re-opened.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Broadsheet revelations have exposed the massive scale of our ruling elites corruption and money laundering. The premier said that these elites cannot hide behind "victimisation" card on these international revelations.

Imran maintained these revelations are tip of the iceberg and the government wants complete transparency from Broadsheet on our elites money laundering & on who stopped investigations.

The prime minister made the statement days after the head of Broadsheet, an asset recovery firm, claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif offered them a bribe to abandon the probe against his foreign assets.

Broadsheet CEO Kaveh Moussavi, in a YouTube interview, said the company had flatly refused the deal offered by a person claiming to be a nephew of Nawaz Sharif, in the year 2012, retorting that the Broadsheet did not negotiate with crooks.

He revealed that Sharif family has assets not only in the United Kingdom but across the globe.

Moussavi said the process of accountability is continuing, but after President Musharraf left office, his successors started hampering the process by not giving access to information and termination of Broadsheet’s contract.

MONEY LAUNDERING Federal Cabinet ruling elites Approval granted Broadsheet scandal formation of an inquiry commission bigwigs massive scale corruption

Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 150,000

IAI inks two deals supplying Heron MK II systems to 'unnamed' central Asian country

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters