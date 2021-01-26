ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Moin expects high from Yasir Shah against SA

  • I also feel that the decision to play Zafar Gohar in the presence of Yasir, against New Zealand, was the wrong decision as the former isn’t suited for Test cricket.
APP 26 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan has high expectations from leg-spinner Yasir Shah to do well in the home series against South Africa. “If conditions favour spinners in Karachi, Yasir Shah will be effective and a leg-spinner in rhythm can be unplayable at times.

I also feel that the decision to play Zafar Gohar in the presence of Yasir, against New Zealand, was the wrong decision as the former isn’t suited for Test cricket.

Zafar’s performance in domestic cricket can’t be termed very impressive as well,” cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

Moin said it was good that Skipper Babar Azam has been given the authority to finalise the playing XI, something which has been reported in local media. “He is the top performer in the side and he will have the confidence to tackle the players.

I don’t know if he was intentionally dominated, in selection matters, previously but it is good to know that this trend has changed. I’m sure when Babar has full authority, the team will do well,” he said.

He also praised the selection committee for giving preference to players doing well in domestic cricket for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

“Domestic performers have been included in the Pakistan squad which will enhance performance of the side as decisions are made on merit.

Pakistan will have to put in the hard yards as South Africa team is in good form as compared to them but Pakistan will have the advantage of home conditions.”

The former wicketkeeper-batsman also opened up about the future of head coach Misbah ul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

“They (Misbah and Waqar) will be under pressure to deliver in the series and if they do that, it’s well and good. But if they don’t, then naturally there is time for change. Everyone should be held accountable and I’m sure the cricket committee will review their performance.

We have always lacked consistency in the coaching department.

There have been numerous changes but we have never seen a proper plan and direction.” He also urged former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to fight for his place in the national side. “Sarfaraz will have to fight for his place because Rizwan is in really good form.

The upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, where he will play under my coaching for Quetta Gladiators, will also be a good chance for him to impress the selectors once again,” he said.

