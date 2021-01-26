World
UK unemployment hits 5.0% on virus fallout: official
- The rate for the three months to the end of November compares with 4.9 percent.
26 Jan 2021
LONDON: Britain's unemployment rate hit 5.0 percent at the end of last year due to the coronavirus fallout, the highest level since late 2016, official data showed Tuesday.
The rate for the three months to the end of November compares with 4.9 percent in the quarter to October, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
