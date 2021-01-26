Markets
Soybeans, corn rise slightly even as rains in South America weigh
- Wheat eased after snapping four straight sessions of falls on Monday.
26 Jan 2021
BEIJING/SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean and corn futures rose slightly on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session fuelled by bargain buying after Friday's steep declines, even as improving weather in South America continued to weigh on prices.
