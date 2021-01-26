Markets
Copper inches higher as investors eye US stimulus
- Biden is pushing for a sweeping pandemic relief proposal, but Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
26 Jan 2021
HANOI: Copper prices edged up on Tuesday, as investors awaited cues to the prospects of a US stimulus package proposed by President Joe Biden that is worth $1.9 trillion.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.1% to $7,973 a tonne by 0315 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was almost flat at 58,810 yuan ($9,087.68) a tonne.
Biden is pushing for a sweeping pandemic relief proposal, but Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned a comprehensive deal may be four to six weeks away, as many US Republicans have balked at the price tag.
