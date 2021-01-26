USDA attache sees Argentina 2020/21 corn crop at 47.0mn tonnes

Following are selected highlights from a report issued by a US Department of Agriculture (USDA) attache posted in Buenos Aires:

"Argentine wheat exports (including flour) in marketing year (MY) 2020-21 are projected at 11.3 million tons, 700,000 tons lower than USDA official.

Barley production is set at 3.85 million tons, 150,000 tons higher than USDA official following unexpected higher yields, with exports forecast at 2.6 million tons.

Post forecasts corn production in MY 2020/21 at 47.0 million tons, 500,000 tons lower than USDA official due to drought damage.

Corn consumption is forecast at 14.4 million tons, 600,000 tons lower than USDA official. Sorghum exports in MY 2020/21 are forecast at 1.4 million tons, 400,000 tons higher than USDA official, on strong demand from China. Post projects a downward movement in rice production due to a smaller acreage and expected yield."