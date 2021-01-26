World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 6,408 to 2,148,077
- The reported death toll rose by 903 to 52,990, the tally showed.
26 Jan 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 6,408 to 2,148,077, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.
The reported death toll rose by 903 to 52,990, the tally showed.
