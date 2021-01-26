ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.44 (0.54%)
BR30 25,399 Increased By ▲ 279.55 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,244 Increased By ▲ 156.46 (0.34%)
KSE30 19,246 Increased By ▲ 80.5 (0.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 150,000

  • Mexico City has been in a state of maximum alert since mid-December, with more than 90 percent of hospital beds full due to soaring infections. Non-essential activities have been suspended in the capital.
AFP 26 Jan 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's coronavirus death toll has surpassed 150,000, the government said Monday, a day after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced he had Covid-19.

The health ministry reported 659 more deaths in its daily update, taking the total to 150,273, behind only the United States, Brazil and India.

The overall number of infections registered now stands at more than 1.77 million in the nation of around 128 million, an increase of 8,521 from the previous day.

Lopez Obrador, 67, announced Sunday that he was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 but said his symptoms were mild.

The family of Mexican telecoms billionaire Carlos Slim, one of the world's richest men, said Monday that the 80-year-old was also being treated for Covid-19 but has only minor symptoms.

Mexico City has been in a state of maximum alert since mid-December, with more than 90 percent of hospital beds full due to soaring infections. Non-essential activities have been suspended in the capital.

The country began mass immunization on December 24 using the vaccine developed by US drugs giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, but it is constrained by limited supply.

On Monday Lopez Obrador said Mexico would acquire 24 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, although it has yet to be approved by Mexican health regulators.

Coronavirus India United States Mexico Brazil Lopez Obrador COVID19 Carlos Slim

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 150,000

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

IAI inks two deals supplying Heron MK II systems to 'unnamed' central Asian country

UN conference: PM calls for viable framework for affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries

Country Partnership Framework: WB, govt discuss development priorities

Jul-Nov period: Domestic debt servicing soars to Rs921bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters