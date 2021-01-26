World
Thailand reports daily record 959 new coronavirus cases
- There were no additional deaths reported.
26 Jan 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand reported a daily record 959 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, due to what authorities said was a ramping-up of testing at the epicentre of its most recent outbreak.
There were no additional deaths reported. The new infections, of which 22 were imported, brought the overall number of cases to 14,646, with fatalities remaining at 75, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said.
