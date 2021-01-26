ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Qureshi phones Afghan counterpart

Ali Hussain 26 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday spoke with his Afghan counterpart Hanif Atmar, and expressed the hope for an early finalisation of MoU between the two countries aimed at boosting trade and economic activity in border regions through setting up of the proposed Border Sustenance Markets.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Foreign Minister Qureshi had a telephonic talk with Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar during which the matters of mutual interests came under discussion.

Highlighting Pakistan’s policy to strengthen trade between the two countries, Foreign Minister Qureshi drew Foreign Minister Atmar’s attention towards proposed establishment of Border Sustenance Markets.

He underlined that it was a special initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan to boost local trade and economic activity in the border regions.

The foreign minister expressed hope for the earliest finalisation of the MoU.

“Good connecting with Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar. In line with directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, discussed importance of moving forward with establishment of border markets for stronger bilateral trade. We will continue working closely with Afghanistan for stability in region and for success of Afghan peace process,” Qureshi stated in a tweet.

Reiterating Pakistan’s consistent support to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan, the spokesperson added that Qureshi underlined that the intra-Afghan negotiations provided an historic opportunity for the Afghan leadership to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister expressed concern on the high level of violence in Afghanistan and emphasised progress in the intra-Afghan negotiations which would also facilitate reduction in violence, leading to ceasefire.

During the call, the spokesperson added that Foreign Minister Qureshi also raised the issue of Pakistani prisoners who had been languishing in Afghan jails over minor crimes.

He expressed the hope that prisoners would be released as per the presidential decree, providing them an opportunity to return back to their families.

He added that Pakistan would continue to play its positive role towards supporting the Afghan peace process and strengthening bilateral relations with Afghanistan.

The latest contact between the two foreign ministers comes following President Joe Biden’s new National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan conveyed to his Afghan counterpart Hamdullah Mohib through a telephonic contact on January 22 that the new US administration wants to review the US-Taliban deal struck by former Trump administration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Joe Biden Shah Mahmood Qureshi Hanif Atmar Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Imran Khan Intra Afghan negotiations Hamdullah Mohib Border Sustenance Market

Qureshi phones Afghan counterpart

UN conference: PM calls for viable framework for affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries

Country Partnership Framework: WB, govt discuss development priorities

Jul-Nov period: Domestic debt servicing soars to Rs921bn

Energy agreements: Punjab cabinet approves use of Yuan for foreign currency exchange

World lost equivalent of 255m jobs in 2020: UN

Xi warns Davos WEF against ‘new Cold War’

NIFT, others: Govt takes step to pre-empt strike action by unions

Cut in world edible oil prices: Ministry told to pass on benefit to consumers

Gas moratorium forestall: Cabinet may review CCoE decision today

PML-N to participate in Senate polls

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.