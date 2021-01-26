Qureshi phones Afghan counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday spoke with his Afghan counterpart Hanif Atmar, and expressed the hope for an early finalisation of MoU between the two countries aimed at boosting trade and economic activity in border regions through setting up of the proposed Border Sustenance Markets.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Foreign Minister Qureshi had a telephonic talk with Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar during which the matters of mutual interests came under discussion.

Highlighting Pakistan’s policy to strengthen trade between the two countries, Foreign Minister Qureshi drew Foreign Minister Atmar’s attention towards proposed establishment of Border Sustenance Markets.

He underlined that it was a special initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan to boost local trade and economic activity in the border regions.

The foreign minister expressed hope for the earliest finalisation of the MoU.

“Good connecting with Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar. In line with directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, discussed importance of moving forward with establishment of border markets for stronger bilateral trade. We will continue working closely with Afghanistan for stability in region and for success of Afghan peace process,” Qureshi stated in a tweet.

Reiterating Pakistan’s consistent support to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan, the spokesperson added that Qureshi underlined that the intra-Afghan negotiations provided an historic opportunity for the Afghan leadership to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister expressed concern on the high level of violence in Afghanistan and emphasised progress in the intra-Afghan negotiations which would also facilitate reduction in violence, leading to ceasefire.

During the call, the spokesperson added that Foreign Minister Qureshi also raised the issue of Pakistani prisoners who had been languishing in Afghan jails over minor crimes.

He expressed the hope that prisoners would be released as per the presidential decree, providing them an opportunity to return back to their families.

He added that Pakistan would continue to play its positive role towards supporting the Afghan peace process and strengthening bilateral relations with Afghanistan.

The latest contact between the two foreign ministers comes following President Joe Biden’s new National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan conveyed to his Afghan counterpart Hamdullah Mohib through a telephonic contact on January 22 that the new US administration wants to review the US-Taliban deal struck by former Trump administration.

