PTI fails to complete NA quorum

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday failed to complete the quorum in the National Assembly despite the treasury members waiting for an hour.

Hardly two or three treasury members were less for completion of the quorum of the House.

If the opposition had cooperated with the government, the quorum could have been completed. However, it did not cooperate and the opposition members walked out from the house after pointing out the lack of quorum.

The timing of the NA sitting session was 4pm but it started almost one hour late.

After the question hour session of the House, Syed Imran Ahmad Shah of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) pointed out the lack of quorum.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser asked for counting.

The quorum was not complete and the speaker adjourned the House till completion of the quorum.

The PTI chief whip in the National Assembly, Malik Mohammad Amir Dogar tried his level best to complete the quorum in the House by calling the treasury members but he failed to complete it.

After waiting an hour, the speaker had to adjourn the session till at 4pm on Tuesday.

The opposition members had come in the House with full preparation to protest against the government. They brought placards and pictures of opposition leaders Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif, and Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.

The opposition placed these pictures in their relevant chairs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021