Two projects worth Rs3.26bn approved: CDWP agrees on one concept clearance proposal of Rs808m by JICA

Naveed Butt 26 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved two projects at the cost of Rs3.26 billion and agreed on one Concept Clearance proposal worth Rs808 million under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for further proceeding.

The CDWP met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan at P-Block Secretariat on Monday.

Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana, senior officials from the Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from the provincial governments participated through video conference.

Projects related to devolution and area development and water resources were presented in the meeting.

A project related to Devolution and Area Development presented in the meeting namely “Tor Gar Integrated Development Project” worth Rs202.80 million approved by the CDWP.

The project aims to make the area accessible for the local administration by providing better infrastructure facilities (DWSS, irrigation channels) and alternate source of income, through good agriculture practices and natural resources management, which will improve living standards of the people at grassroots level and also create an environment conducive for economic development.

The CDWP agreed on the project related to water resources presented in the meeting namely, “Construction of Small Storage/Delay Action Dam in District Khuzdar, Balochistan” worth Rs3,056.075 million.

