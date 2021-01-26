ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore falls as China battles fresh Covid-19 outbreak

Reuters 26 Jan 2021

MANILA: Iron ore futures fell on Friday as near-term demand prospects darkened in top steel producer China, which is battling its worst Covid-19 outbreak since March, but concerns over possible supply disruptions in key exporter Australia lent some support.

Iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 0.5% lower at 1,046.50 yuan ($161.71) a tonne, surrendering early gains.

The steelmaking raw material lost 1% to $165.91 a tonne on the Singapore Exchange by 0707 GMT.

In a week that saw iron ore futures move sideways, the Dalian benchmark dropped 0.3%, while the Singapore front-month contract was on track for its first weekly loss of this year.

Moves this week highlighted the lack of conviction in a market worried about weakening steel margins and Covid-19 restrictions in China, while anticipating improved steel demand after the Lunar New Year holidays next month.

“While we still feel iron ore benchmarks are in a state of disequilibrium with global supply-demand fundamentals, paper markets are likely evaluating the impact of the recent Covid-19 outbreak in Hebei province on China’s steel production and iron ore consumption,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

Spot iron ore in China stayed firm above $170 a tonne, SteelHome consultancy data showed.

“We expect that markedly lower Australian iron ore shipments over the past three weeks and the tropical cyclone fast-approaching Port Hedland will continue to underpin iron ore prices in the near term,” Widnell said.

Indicating weak demand, total inventories of finished steel products, including construction steel rebar and hot-rolled coil, held by 184 Chinese mills monitored regularly by Mysteel consultancy grew 3.3% over Jan. 14-20 to 5.95 million tonnes.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.6%, while hot-rolled coil dipped 0.8%. Stainless steel slumped 2.5%.

Yuan Shanghai Futures Exchange COVID19 iron ore Atilla Widnell

Iron ore falls as China battles fresh Covid-19 outbreak

UN conference: PM calls for viable framework for affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries

Country Partnership Framework: WB, govt discuss development priorities

Jul-Nov period: Domestic debt servicing soars to Rs921bn

Energy agreements: Punjab cabinet approves use of Yuan for foreign currency exchange

World lost equivalent of 255m jobs in 2020: UN

Xi warns Davos WEF against ‘new Cold War’

NIFT, others: Govt takes step to pre-empt strike action by unions

Cut in world edible oil prices: Ministry told to pass on benefit to consumers

Gas moratorium forestall: Cabinet may review CCoE decision today

PML-N to participate in Senate polls

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.