Cotton Spot Rates

Recorder Report 26 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (January 25, 2021).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                   on 23-01-2021
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        10,800        180        10,980        10,980          NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           11,574        193        11,767        11,767          NIL
===========================================================================

