AJK PM terms India terrorist state and fraud democracy

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan Monday termed India assassinator of humanity, terrorist state and fraudulent democracy of the world. He said this in his statement issued on the eve of Indian republic day following on Tuesday.

He said that Indian claim of democracy was a big fraud and mere to hoodwink in the eyes of world community.

He observed that Indian republic day was the black day for us (Kashmiri people) as it had occupied our soil on the dent of force which was completely unacceptable for Kashmiri people.

Haider asserted that India has adopted undemocratic ways in Indian Illegally Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for last seven decades to crush the peaceful indigenous freedom movement and it had let loose the strip of terror to terrify the Kashmiri people but the valiant people of IOK foiled all negative tactics of Indian rulers by their sacred blood.

He said that enforcement of draconian laws by India in IIOJK completely negate the democratic values and enquired that what India did after August 5,2019 does match with democracy and do any democratic state like that, the PM Haider exclaimed.

He said that Kashmir freedom movement was peaceful in south Asian region and said that India has made the lives of minorities miserable in India and extremist rulers have terrified them by using Hindutva terrorist organizations against them he maintained.

The AJK PM was of the view that since India was celebrating its so called republic day and we Kashmiri observe it as a black day till to our freedom from Indian subjugation.

He said the IIOJK was still under army siege after illegally and unconstitutionally scrapping the special status of the valley on August 5, 2019 and turned the whole valley into army garrison which was sheer violation of UN resolutions, the PM added.

Haider paid tributes to the freedom sprite of Kashmiri people and also paid homage to the Kashmiri martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives for continuation of torch bearing of Kashmir freedom struggle in the critical juncture.

He called upon the UN and international community to come forward and give heed towards the long standing vital issue of Kashmir and take stalk of Indian gross human rights violations and settle the issue for the sake of sustainable peace in the subcontinent containing over two billion population which is at stake due to Indian stubborn policy, AJK Premier urged.