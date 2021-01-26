ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AJK PM terms India terrorist state and fraud democracy

APP 26 Jan 2021

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan Monday termed India assassinator of humanity, terrorist state and fraudulent democracy of the world. He said this in his statement issued on the eve of Indian republic day following on Tuesday.

He said that Indian claim of democracy was a big fraud and mere to hoodwink in the eyes of world community.

He observed that Indian republic day was the black day for us (Kashmiri people) as it had occupied our soil on the dent of force which was completely unacceptable for Kashmiri people.

Haider asserted that India has adopted undemocratic ways in Indian Illegally Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for last seven decades to crush the peaceful indigenous freedom movement and it had let loose the strip of terror to terrify the Kashmiri people but the valiant people of IOK foiled all negative tactics of Indian rulers by their sacred blood.

He said that enforcement of draconian laws by India in IIOJK completely negate the democratic values and enquired that what India did after August 5,2019 does match with democracy and do any democratic state like that, the PM Haider exclaimed.

He said that Kashmir freedom movement was peaceful in south Asian region and said that India has made the lives of minorities miserable in India and extremist rulers have terrified them by using Hindutva terrorist organizations against them he maintained.

The AJK PM was of the view that since India was celebrating its so called republic day and we Kashmiri observe it as a black day till to our freedom from Indian subjugation.

He said the IIOJK was still under army siege after illegally and unconstitutionally scrapping the special status of the valley on August 5, 2019 and turned the whole valley into army garrison which was sheer violation of UN resolutions, the PM added.

Haider paid tributes to the freedom sprite of Kashmiri people and also paid homage to the Kashmiri martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives for continuation of torch bearing of Kashmir freedom struggle in the critical juncture.

He called upon the UN and international community to come forward and give heed towards the long standing vital issue of Kashmir and take stalk of Indian gross human rights violations and settle the issue for the sake of sustainable peace in the subcontinent containing over two billion population which is at stake due to Indian stubborn policy, AJK Premier urged.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan AJK IIOJK Kashmiri India assassinator

AJK PM terms India terrorist state and fraud democracy

UN conference: PM calls for viable framework for affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries

Country Partnership Framework: WB, govt discuss development priorities

Jul-Nov period: Domestic debt servicing soars to Rs921bn

Energy agreements: Punjab cabinet approves use of Yuan for foreign currency exchange

World lost equivalent of 255m jobs in 2020: UN

Xi warns Davos WEF against ‘new Cold War’

NIFT, others: Govt takes step to pre-empt strike action by unions

Cut in world edible oil prices: Ministry told to pass on benefit to consumers

Gas moratorium forestall: Cabinet may review CCoE decision today

PML-N to participate in Senate polls

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.