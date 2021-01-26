ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Digital media for good governance, leadership role discussed

26 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of media academics from the AMCAP called on Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, said a press release.

The importance of digital media for the good governance and leadership role was discussed in the meeting.

Media Coordinator to Deputy Speaker National Assembly Engr Muhammad Hashim Jaffar was also present in the meeting.

Talking to the delegation, the deputy speaker National Assembly said that the role of media professors is very important for highlighting the positive image of Pakistan.

Qasim Khan Suri highlighted the role of media academics in promoting the positive image of the country.

He said that in the current situation, there is a lot of importance of the digital media.

He said that the media industry and policy makers have to proceed with a same thinking. He emphasized the importance of the study of digital media education and training in the future of the society.

Delegates Professor Dr Bushra Hameedur Rahman, Dr Zaeem Yasin, Fahad Mahmood and Dr Sadia Ishtiaq Nauman discussed the prospects of uplifting the standards of media education in the country.

The Association of Media and Communication Academic Professionals appreciated the role of the deputy speaker’s office in strengthening the democratic norms in the country.

The professors also invited the deputy speaker National Assembly to the upcoming international media conference.—PR

