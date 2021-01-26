ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Series against South Africa: Pakistan can rise to fifth position in Test rankings

Recorder Report 26 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Pakistani skipper Babar Azam has an opportunity to make an immediate impact as Pakistan’s 34th Test captain as a 2-0 series win will take his side to fifth on the ICC Test team rankings.

Pakistan are presently languishing seventh on the table but irrespective of how the Galle Test between Sri Lanka and England pans out, victories in the Karachi and Rawalpindi Tests will lift Pakistan from 84 points to 90 points which will make them displace South Africa who are currently on 90 points (five points drop).

However, Pakistan will be ranked above South Africa in fifth place when the points are calculated beyond the decimal point. If this happens, then it will be the first time since January 2017 when Pakistan will move to No.5 on the Test table.

Babar will eye a return to the top-five in the batting charts. Going into the Galle Test, Root leads Babar by two points but if both batsmen perform strongly, then Babar can potentially move ahead of the Englishman as he will be playing against a high-ranked side.

The next highest-ranked Pakistan batsman on the batting table is Azhar Ali, who is 19th – just two points behind India’s Rohit Sharma. He is followed by Mohammad Rizwan (36th) and Abid Ali (67th).

In the bowling table, Yasir is Pakistan’s highest-ranked bowler in 25th position and will be aiming to improve his ranking, while 33rd ranked Shaheen Shah Afridi can move up to as high as 29th if he manages to take some wickets at the National Stadium.

Moreover, Pakistan Cricket Board and SNTV Monday announced an extension of their partnership that will allow SNTV to provide news broadcasters around the world access to highlights of the Pakistan versus South Africa series and the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

