PDWP approves five more uplift schemes worth Rs19,025.715m

Recorder Report 26 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Monday approved five development schemes of roads and energy sectors with an estimated cost of Rs19,025.715 million.

These schemes were approved in the 21st meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 which was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sunbal.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief Coordination Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included Punjab Economic Stimulus Programme (Rural Acces-sibility Programme) for Civil Divisions Multan, DG Khan & Bahawalpur, at the cost of Rs5,781.627 million, Punjab Economic Stimulus Programme for Civil Divisions Rawalpindi, Sargodha & Gujranwala at the cost of Rs4,380.632 million, Punjab Economic Stimulus Programme for Civil Divisions Faisalabad, Lahore & Sahiwal at the cost of Rs3,909.606 million, improvement and rehabilitation of Rawalpindi-Murree-Kashmir (RMK) Road 66km-104km, District Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs2,656.541 million and design and construction of Net Zero Energy Building at the cost of Rs2,297.309 million.

