ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Mexico peso hits 2-wk low after president tests positive for COVID-19

  • Along with the dollar gaining momentum, sluggish crude markets weighed on commodity-reliant currencies, with Colombia's peso dropping up to 2.2% to a near two-month low.
Reuters 26 Jan 2021

Latin American currencies weakened against the dollar on Monday as a spike in regional COVID-19 cases hurt appetite for risk-driven assets, with the focus turning to Mexico after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tested positive for the virus.

Mexico's peso dropped as much as 1.3%, extending losses to a third straight session, after the news on Sunday, which came after the country's worst weekly toll from the pandemic.

Data showed Mexico's economy grew 0.9% in November from October, signaling some strength. Analysts forecast a sustained recovery this year.

"Following the record-breaking 18.0% year-on-year contraction in 1H2020, the economy recovered a significant part of the losses in 2H2020.

The recovery is expected to continue in 2021," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

Along with the dollar gaining momentum, sluggish crude markets weighed on commodity-reliant currencies, with Colombia's peso dropping up to 2.2% to a near two-month low.

Concerns over fiscal spending and mismanagement of the pandemic have sullied the outlook for Latam currencies this year, with most units trading negative so far.

But strategists at JPMorgan cited scope for a moderate rally in emerging market currencies, adding they remained overweight on Latam via the Mexican and Colombian pesos.

"There is some cyclical juice still left in the EM trade as global growth improves and U.S. real yields remain low."

Chile's peso fell about 0.6%, as prices of the country's largest export, copper, fell. A poll last week saw traders positioning for record-low interest rates in the country through this year.

Among stocks, those in Chile and Mexico traded steady to higher, while Argentine shares hit an over two-month low. Colombia's main index extended losses to a third day.

Alejo Czerwonko, UBS' chief investment officer for emerging markets Americas, upgraded EM equities to the most preferred investments for portfolios, saying the asset class stands to benefit from the expected global economic recovery, higher commodity prices, and steady depreciation of the U.S. dollar.

Brazilian markets were closed for a holiday.

Mexico's peso UBS JPMorgan Goldman Sachs Manuel Lopez Obrador export COVID19 Dollar

Mexico peso hits 2-wk low after president tests positive for COVID-19

Chinese, Indian troops clash at Naku La in Sikkim leaves many injured on both sides

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine effective against UK, South Africa variants

Pakistan 5th most vulnerable country to climate change: Report

Immediate solution of Kashmir must for regional peace, says Qureshi

Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters