ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX rises as tech shares jump ahead of earnings

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.55 points, or 0.32%, at 17,903.46.
  • BlackBerry Ltd jumped 37.7% to the top of the index and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc rose 32.2% after FDA approved its kidney disease drug.
Reuters 25 Jan 2021

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, helped by a jump in technology shares ahead of a busy week of earnings, while investors weighed the prospect of additional US economic stimulus.

At 10:14 a.m. ET (1514 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.55 points, or 0.32%, at 17,903.46.

Tech stocks on the index rose 3.5% to a record high.

BlackBerry Ltd jumped 37.7% to the top of the index and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc rose 32.2% after FDA approved its kidney disease drug.

Telus International (Cda) Inc, a subsidiary of wireless carrier Telus Corp., aims to raise as much as $833 million in its initial public offering (IPO), which would give the Vancouver-based company a valuation of nearly $7 billion.

Canadian manufacturing sales in December likely gained 0.6%, led by wood products and transportation equipment, after declining 0.6% in November, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate released on Monday.

The energy sector dropped 0.6% as US crude prices were up 0.3% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.3%.

The financials sector slipped 0.3%. The industrials sector rose 0.9%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5% as gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,864.7 an ounce.

On the TSX, 118 issues were higher, while 100 issues declined for a 1.18-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 46.03 million shares traded.

Hudbay Minerals Inc fell 4.4%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was First Quantum Minerals Ltd , down 4.2%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd, Zenabis Global Inc and Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 96 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with a total volume of 101.32 million shares.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange Canada's main stock BlackBerry Ltd

TSX rises as tech shares jump ahead of earnings

Chinese, Indian troops clash at Naku La in Sikkim leaves many injured on both sides

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine effective against UK, South Africa variants

Pakistan 5th most vulnerable country to climate change: Report

Immediate solution of Kashmir must for regional peace, says Qureshi

Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters