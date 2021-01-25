Italy's ruling PD lawmakers urge PM Conte to resign and form new govt

ROME: Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte should resign and form another government with a stronger majority, lawmakers from the centre-left coalition Democratic Party (PD) said on Monday, adding they would support him to lead a new cabinet.

The PD lawmakers said in a statement this was the only way out of the crisis which has deprived the government of an effective parliamentary majority, as Conte continues to struggle to find unaligned and centrist lawmakers to join his ranks.

Conte's resignation is the "only way" to convince these wavering parliamentarians to respond to his call, the PD statement said.

This week, the upper house Senate will votes on an annual report on the justice system and Conte risks a defeat which could scupper the government.

"As things stand, Conte does not have enough support to approve the justice report," The PD lawmakers said.