SC adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case till Thursday

  • The Supreme Court issued notices to the Attorney General and all Advocate Generals on the appeal of the Sindh government.
APP 25 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday adjourned hearing of a case against acquittal of accused by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case till Thursday.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the appeals filed by the accused involved in murder of Daniel Pearl over detention despite release of accused in Daniel Pearl case.

During the course of proceedings, the Advocate General Sindh informed the court about main accused Ahmed Omar Sheikh's links with terrorists from the jail. Seven mobile SIMs were recovered from Ahmed Omar Sheikh, he added.

He said that two of the SIMs allegedly recovered were from the United Kingdom.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah asked who was responsible for using mobile phones in jail?

He admitted Sindh government's failure over accused's link with terrorists from jails. Ahmed Omar Sheikh called suspicious people from the jail, he added.

He said that 97 people were arrested in an attempt to break the jail for the release of Ahmed Omar Sheikh.

He said that Ahmed Omar Sheikh was an agent of enemies.

Justice Munib Akhtar observed that the order to detain Ahmed Omar did not mention being an enemy agent.

He said that the Sindh government wanted the apex court to declare Ahmed Omar as an enemy of the country.

The Supreme Court issued notices to the Attorney General and all Advocate Generals on the appeal of the Sindh government.

The court rejected appeal seeking suspension of the Sindh High Court order regarding release of Ahmed Omar Sheikh and other accused.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said that the three orders regarding custody of accused had been expired.

He asked on what grounds the Sindh government was seeking stay order, if there was no order to detain the accused. No one could be detained for life, he added.

He said if the Sindh government had information, why didn't it make a case?

The Advocate General Sindh responded that there was intelligence material but the provincial government would not be able to prove the case in court.

