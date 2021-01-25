KP Assembly constitutes committee on harassment of women, children at Darul Aman

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday constituted a special committee to probe alleged harassment of women and children at Darul Amans in different parts of the province.

PTI MPA Madhia speaking on her point of order here at the assembly session chaired by member of Panel of Chairman Fazl Shakoor, said that Darul Atfall Peshawar was being run by a lady from last 13-year and she had been exploiting the orphan children for her personal work and even the children were found being harassed physically and mentally.

She said that donation items including winter clothes, socks and others had been misappropriated and the orphan children languishing in the said center were not even having shoes. She called for the constitution of an inquiry committee to probe the matter.

Meanwhile, Nighat Orakzai of PPP also pointed out illegal and immoral activities at different Darul Aman of the province and also called for action.

Responding to the point of order, KP Minister Dr Amjad Ali said that the matter was so sensitive and of grave concern. He suggested constitution of a committee under the relevant minister and having representation from both treasury and opposition benches.

The chair constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Minister for Social Welfare Inamullah and sought a report over the issue within a week.