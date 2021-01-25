Pakistan determined for peace, stability in region: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Pakistan's determination for peace and stability in the region.

In a statement on Monday, he said the world community acknowledges the role played by Pakistan to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

He regretted that India has not reciprocated to peace overtures of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute.

The Foreign Minister said India has been violating the basic human rights of Kashmiri people over a long period of time.

He said Pakistan is consistently apprising the world that Kashmir is a flashpoint and its immediate and permanent solution is must for regional peace and stability.