Babar Azam eyes winning start against South Africa

Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam has said that he is confident about the team’s preparations ahead of the Test series against South Africa.

The first Test of the two-match series will begin from Tuesday at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The skipper was addressing the media via virtual conference ahead of tomorrow’s game. Babar said that the players will give their all to produce a positive result in the series opener.

“I am very confident that our week-long preparations went really well,” he said. “We are all delighted to see a world class team playing a full Test series on our home soil. I am sure the players will do all they can to produce a positive result.”

Commenting on the previous outcomes of Pakistan and South Africa meetings, Babar said that they should not think what has happed in past.

“I believe we should not think about what has happened in the past,” he said. “I know the record suggests that they [South Africa] have a better record against us but our focus is to do well in the present.”

Pakistan have a far inferior record against the visitors in the longest format of the game, where they have won only four and suffered 15 defeats.

Talking about the overall team’s composition, the 26-year-old said he is satisfied with the players being selected for the upcoming series.