Govt to review PTA’s social media laws: AGP informs IHC

Federal government will review social media regulatory laws after consultation with relevant stakeholders, AGP Khalid Javed informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday.

The revelation was made during the hearing of a petition against recently approved social media rules devised by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) appeared before the court from the federation side in the case and informed the court that the regulatory rules have not been finalised yet.

“The government can make amendments in the social media rules,” said Khalid.

The court after granting time to the federal government to review the laws adjourned the further hearing of the case until January 26 (tomorrow).

Earlier, the government had introduced new social media guidelines amid to protect citizens.

Presiding over a meeting to review social media rules, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the new rules were not prepared to curb freedom of expression or victimize political opponents.

On the occasion, PM Imran Khan had directed the authorities concerned to take all stakeholders on board.