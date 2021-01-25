ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,886 Increased By ▲ 30.17 (0.62%)
BR30 25,127 Increased By ▲ 402.64 (1.63%)
KSE100 46,104 Increased By ▲ 235.63 (0.51%)
KSE30 19,178 Increased By ▲ 117.02 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indonesia central bank gov says signs of inflation pressure may be seen in Q4

  • BI cut interest rates a total of 125 basis points and pumped more than $50 billion of liquidity into the financial system last year to help the economy weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Reuters 25 Jan 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia's central bank said signs of inflation accelerating might be seen in the fourth quarter but the bank would not immediately raise interest rates in response, Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Monday.

Warjiyo told a briefing of senior editors the exit policy from monetary stimulus would probably start with Bank Indonesia mopping up excess liquidity, while interest rates would stay low until policymakers deemed there was a risk of high inflation.

BI cut interest rates a total of 125 basis points and pumped more than $50 billion of liquidity into the financial system last year to help the economy weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, BI has bought 25.9 trillion rupiah of bonds, Warjiyo said.

Indonesia central bank coronavirus pandemic Perry Warjiyo Governor Perry Warjiyo

Indonesia central bank gov says signs of inflation pressure may be seen in Q4

Immediate solution of Kashmir must for regional peace, says Qureshi

Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Govt, IPPs ink ‘initial’ agreements

Biden administration has to recognise Pakistan based on new ground realities, says Qureshi

Construction industry: Amnesty scheme can be ‘grossly abused’: expert

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters