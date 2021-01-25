LME copper may retest resistance $8,098 this week

SINGAPORE: LME copper may retest a resistance at $8,098 per tonne this week, a break above could open the way towards $8,202-$8,313 range.

The correction triggered by the resistance at $8,202 seems to have been shaped into a small triangle, which is highly likely to turn out to be a bullish continuation pattern.

A break below $7,910 could cause a fall into $7,729-$7,820 range.

