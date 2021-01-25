Markets
LME copper may retest resistance $8,098 this week
- A break below $7,910 could cause a fall into $7,729-$7,820 range.
25 Jan 2021
SINGAPORE: LME copper may retest a resistance at $8,098 per tonne this week, a break above could open the way towards $8,202-$8,313 range.
The correction triggered by the resistance at $8,202 seems to have been shaped into a small triangle, which is highly likely to turn out to be a bullish continuation pattern.
A break below $7,910 could cause a fall into $7,729-$7,820 range.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Chinese, Indian troops clash at Naku La in Sikkim leaves many injured on both sides
LME copper may retest resistance $8,098 this week
Immediate solution of Kashmir must for regional peace, says Qureshi
Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19
Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports
Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over
Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit
Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam
Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official
Govt, IPPs ink ‘initial’ agreements
Biden administration has to recognise Pakistan based on new ground realities, says Qureshi
Construction industry: Amnesty scheme can be ‘grossly abused’: expert
Read more stories
Comments