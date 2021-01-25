ANL 29.16 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.24%)
West Indies put Bangladesh in to bat in third ODI

  • Bangladesh won the first two matches in Dhaka by six wickets and seven wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
AFP 25 Jan 2021

CHITTAGONG: West Indies captain Jason Mohammed won the toss and elected to bowl in the third and final one-day international against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Monday.

Bangladesh won the first two matches in Dhaka by six wickets and seven wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

The hosts made two changes from Friday's win, bringing in Taskin Ahmed and Mohammad Saifuddin for Hasan Mahmud and Rubel Hossain.

The West Indies also made two changes with Jahmar Hamilton and Keon Harding earning their debuts in place of Joshua Da Silva and Andre McCarthy.

Bangladesh:

Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saiduddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.

West Indies:

Sunil Ambris, Jahmar Hamilton, Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Mohammed (capt), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Keon Harding, Akeal Hosein, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Kjorn Ottley. Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN) TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid Rahul (BAN)

