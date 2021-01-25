ANL 29.16 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.24%)
World

Thailand reports 187 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

  • The tally included 10 imported cases, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said.
Reuters 25 Jan 2021

BANGKOK: Thailand reported 187 new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Monday, bringing the overall number of cases to 13,687 and fatalities to 75 since it detected its first case a year ago.

The tally included 10 imported cases, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said.

Thailand coronavirus cases BioNTec Russian Sovecon

