Thailand reports 187 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
25 Jan 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 187 new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Monday, bringing the overall number of cases to 13,687 and fatalities to 75 since it detected its first case a year ago.
The tally included 10 imported cases, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said.
