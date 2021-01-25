ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.78%)
ASL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.02%)
AVN 97.99 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (3.98%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
DGKC 112.12 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.47%)
EPCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFBL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.9%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
HUBC 86.66 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.77%)
HUMNL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
JSCL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.76%)
KAPCO 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.8%)
MLCF 44.14 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.63%)
PAEL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
PIBTL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.24%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.65%)
PRL 23.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.43 (5.93%)
UNITY 33.78 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.9%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
BR100 4,881 Increased By ▲ 25.59 (0.53%)
BR30 25,068 Increased By ▲ 344.61 (1.39%)
KSE100 46,118 Increased By ▲ 250.23 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,179 Increased By ▲ 117.76 (0.62%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may retest support at $1,840

  • The metal is poised to fall towards $1,805, the 50% level of a wave C from $1,959.
Reuters 25 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a support at $1,840 per ounce, as it has completed a bounce from the Jan. 18 low of $1,809.90.

The bounce was driven by a wave B, the second wave of a three-wave cycle from the Jan. 6 high of $1,959.01. This wave is expected to be reversed by the current wave C.

A projection analysis reveals a support at $1,840, the 23.6% level, which temporarily stopped the wave C. However, this wave is capable of travelling to $1,783. Eventually, the support will be broken.

On the daily chart, the evening star forming between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22 also signals the completion of the bounce from $1,809.90. The metal is poised to fall towards $1,805, the 50% level of a wave C from $1,959.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold Prices Spot gold Goldman gold mine

Spot gold may retest support at $1,840

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Govt, IPPs ink ‘initial’ agreements

Biden administration has to recognise Pakistan based on new ground realities, says Qureshi

Construction industry: Amnesty scheme can be ‘grossly abused’: expert

Issuance of Sukuk: Finance clarifies position

Census result notification may be released: PM convenes meeting of CCI on 27th

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters