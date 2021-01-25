UAE gives green light for embassy in Tel Aviv

ABU DHABI: The UAE on Sunday approved the establishment of the country’s first embassy in Israel, more than four months after it signed a normalisation deal with the Jewish State.

“The government approves the creation of the embassy of the United Arab Emirates to Tel Aviv, in the state of Israel,” it announced on Twitter.

The UAE, along with Bahrain, signed a US-brokered deal in September to normalise relations with the Jewish state.

The agreements, known as the “Abraham Accords”, shattered a longstanding Arab consensus that there should be no normalisation with Israel until it reaches a comprehensive peace deal with the Palestinians.