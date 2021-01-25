ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Covid-19 claims 48 more lives across country

APP 25 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in the country on Sunday reached 34,628 with 1,594 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,981 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Forty eight corona patients, 39 were under treatment in hospital and nine in their respective homes or quarantines died on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

It added that out of the total 48 deaths during last 24 hours 23 patients died on ventilators.

NCOC ventilators COVID 19 COVID

