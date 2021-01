CNG stations in Punjab reopen for 12 hours

LAHORE: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Punjab and Federal Capital Islamabad reopened for 12 hours on Sunday.

The CNG stations reopened in Punjab and Islamabad at 6:00am on Sunday and will shut down again at 6:00pm. Long queues of vehicles were seen at the CNG stations.

According to sources, the supply of compressed natural gas to CNG stations was restored after 27 days.