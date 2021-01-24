PTI govt to construct more roads with own resources: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Sunday said the government would construct more roads with its own resources during its governmental tenure as compared to the previous governments.

Addressing an event "successful completion of recent accomplishment", he said the incumbent government had started three times more road projects than the previous two government, adding that a number of road projects were under construction while few of them had already been completed.

The government was working to bring further improvement in National Highway Authority (NHA) system, adding that modern technology was being acquired to ensure transparency in different departments.

The minister said the incumbent government would start more development initiatives in backward and deprived areas of the country to facilitate people.

He said the construction of new motorways and highways would be started across the country soon.

The minister said the work would be started on Dir-Swat, D.I.Khan-Peshawar and Hyderbad-Sukkar Motorways by April this year.

He said an important motorway project Sialkot-Kharian and Kharian-Rawalpindi would be started in current fiscal year before June, adding that the work would also be started on Balkasar-Mianwali and Muzafarghar- DG Khan roads.

He said they have also initiated mega road projects like M-8, Khuzdar-Basima, Ratto Dero, CPEC Western route and Dara Adamkhel project.

He said the western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), after completion, would bring prosperity in the backward areas of South Balochistan.

The minister said that Rs 50 billion revenue target was achieved by his ministry, adding that the revenue target would be increased upto Rs 100 billion.

He said provision of free medical facility was the prime responsibility of the state and the government was ensuring it across the country.

He said the distribution of Sehat Insaf Cards (SIC) to 100 percent population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been completed, adding, the distribution process of the facility was also underway in Punjab, Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Murad Saeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan also directed Balochistan government to start Sehat Insaf Card programme, adding that Sindh government should also take the initiative.

The minister said 100 percent population of Punjab would be provided universal health insurance by the end of this year.

While addressing the occasion, NHMP IG Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said the department needed to be furnished with the necessary resources for smooth functioning of operations. However, NHMP trying its level best to perform better despite shortage of resources.

The Motorway Police was established in 1997 for 365 Kms Motorway (M-2) Lahore to Islamabad. Presently NH&MP covers 4,312 kms of federal roads network, whereas it is expected to expand to 4,722 kms in the near future. We will cover total area 9,034 approximately.

The NHMP IG highlighted the achievements of last two years that total 1.608 million commuters under distress were provided prompt assistance by NHMP and 20.554 million tickets were issued to violators under different violation codes, 13.39 million persons were briefed by NHMP, 5.774 million road safety pamphlets were distributed during difference road safety activities and NHMP has dedicatedly assisted in recovery of 193 children.

He highlighted recent initiatives including Toll free helpline 130, huge increase in traffic count due to construction of new Highways/Motorways had choked the Helpline-130 system, and total 2.005 million commuters have been provided services through HelpLine-130 during 2018 to 2020.

Upgrading of HelpLine-130 has been completed. Average daily calls: 2818 approximately. Average calls per month 85723. As an interim setup the workstations have been increased from 15 to 26 in a shift and the call waiting time for the commuters has also been considerably reduced. Queue for the emergency calls has been prioritized.

The book titled “Job Description of NHMP officers and staff” presented to Minister for communications. Fleet Management Policy, New approved Medical Policy for NHMP has recently been notified wherein the processing of medical bills has been made easy and some new hospitals can now be used (other than DHQ). This would enable NHMP personnel to get best medical treatment / facilities from Armed Hospitals (CMH).

Ten Inspectors have been promoted to the rank of DSP/CPO. Eight candidates (heirs of deceased employees) have recently been appointed through Prime Minister’s Assistance Package for deceased employees. 39 officials have been promoted from C/JPO to HC/APO. First ever 28 employees from BS-1 to BS-6 have been promoted as LDC.

Newly appointed officials from BS-01 to BS-05 are also included in recent initiatives. NHMP is planning to enhance the capacity of NHMP Training College, Sheikhupura. 6 Kanals of land is being acquired in front on west side for Obstacle course and physical activities.

13.340acres of land is being acquired on the back side of college for construction of additional hostels, trainees’ driving school, firing range and staff accommodations.

NHMP Training College has existing training capacity to accommodate 400 trainees which will be enhanced to 1000 trainees due to enhanced jurisdiction of NHMP.

Later, the minister also pinned promotion badges to newly promoted officers of National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP). He also distributed confirmation letters among the newly regularized employees.

The minister expressed his confidence that the promoted officers would perform their duties with dedication.

He highly praised NH&MP Inspector General Syed Kaleem Imam and other officials for outstanding performance.