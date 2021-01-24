ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
US all set to deploy Iron Dome missile system in Gulf states

  • The Iron Dome missile interceptor is designed to protect populated areas and critical assets by neutralising short-range aerial threats
  • The system has been in operational use for nearly 10 years in Israel during which it has intercepted more than 2,400 projectiles
Fahad Zulfikar 24 Jan 2021

(Karachi) The United States will soon begin deploying Iron Dome missile interceptor batteries in its bases in the Gulf states, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, the decision by US comes in wake of the Abraham Accords between Israel and two Gulf States, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and of two large U.S. arms deals, one with the UAE, and the other with Saudi Arabia.

The Iron Dome missile interceptor system has been co-developed by Rafael Advanced Systems and IAI’s Elta Division. It is designed to protect populated areas and critical assets by neutralising short-range aerial threats.

The system has been in operational use for nearly 10 years in Israel during which it has intercepted more than 2,400 projectiles. The batteries include Rafael Advanced Systems-developed launchers and missiles and a radar array made by Elta. The contract features a command-and-control centre delivered by Amperst.

The first battery was delivered to the US Army in September last year. On January 3, Israel shipped the second of two Iron Dome missile defense systems to the US Army with hopes to sell more batteries to the Americans in the future.

