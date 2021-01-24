Exports to increase significantly in next 6 months: S M Muneer

KARACHI: United Business Group’s Patron in-Chief and former President FPCCI S M Muneer has expressed hope that Pakistan’s exports will increase significantly in the next six months and economy will improve further.

S M Muneer said that all the industries of the country have started benefiting from the increase in exports and the economy are continuously improving. The industries which were in deficit are now moving towards profit.

He hoped that all the industries of Pakistan would turn a profit in the next few months. He said that the industries were continuing their production process, the textile sector was doing well and other sectors would also enter the positive zone in the next few months. He asked the government to provide incentives to exporters for further increase in exports, implementation of other relevant policies including textile policy and zero rating of textile sector.

SM Muneer said that covid-19 has spread very fast in Bangladesh and foreign buyers Instead of placing new orders there; they have started placing orders to Pakistan. Now orders are not going to Bangladesh. The covid-19 in Pakistan has been reduced to some extent but people should continue to take measures to protect themselves from the corona virus and avoid shaking hands and meeting people. Unfortunately, people across Pakistan are careless. At present, 4,000 people are dying daily from the corona virus in the United States, while 1,500 in England, 1,000 in Brazil, India and Bangladesh. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has overcome Code 19 in her own country and other countries should follow the same spirit while Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has also taken strong measures to control Covid-19.

S.M Muneer said that we have taken a stand against the dishonesty and rigging in the recent FPCCI elections by the leaders of the Businessmen’s Panel and their presidential candidate Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo. Our group UBG’s presidential candidate Khalid Tawab had won the presidential election in the federation election, but the three-member Election Commission had earlier voted for Khalid Tawab who was winning by one vote. The votes of Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo were equalized and when the contest was tied, after everyone left, the envelope which could only be opened in front of the DGTO or the court was opened automatically and one vote of Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo was increased.

In a letter to the DGTO, the Election Commission has admitted that it had opened the sealed envelope and asked for 30 days, but the DGTO is set to hear the case in the next two days. He said that we have gone to the DGTO with all the evidence and got the justice soon.

