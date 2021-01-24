All set for first Pak-South Africa Test from 26th

LAHORE: All is set for the first Pakistan-South Africa Test on Pakistan soil in more than 13 years, which will get underway at Karachi’s historic National Stadium on Tuesday (January 26).

The National Stadium Karachi is considered Pakistan’s fortress of Test cricket but South Africa remains one of only two teams to have beaten the home side in the 42 matches hosted at the venue.

Former cricketers are looking forward to an exciting two Test match series with both teams possessing some world-class talent that promises to produce exciting cricket.

Younis Khan, who scored 990 runs in 14 Tests against South Africa said, “After the Test tours by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the tour of South Africa is a magnificent occasion indeed. South Africa also have some quality players which makes for a competitive series. Young Pakistan players who will play Test cricket on home soil will have a lot to gain from this experience, they will learn the nuances of the longest format and their confidence will also grow.”

Mohammad Yousuf batting coach NHPC who played seven Tests against South Africa scoring 357 runs said, “South Africa’s trip is a big milestone for cricket in the country as Pakistanis love cricket and it is their greatest passion. I am confident that the fans will enjoy a great series as both teams will enter the series with adequate preparation and planning. South Africa possess experienced players but we have the advantage of playing at our home grounds.” Umar Gul who played six Tests with 15 wickets against South Africa said, “This is a significant series in terms of homecoming of cricket as South Africa is one of the top cricketing nations. I am backing the Babar Azam-led team to win this Test and better our record against South Africa at one of our favourite Test venues.”

