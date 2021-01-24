ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
ASC 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
AVN 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.04%)
BOP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
DGKC 110.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FCCL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
FFBL 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HUBC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
JSCL 31.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
POWER 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 93.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
TRG 108.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.12%)
UNITY 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rice prices up; Thai higher prices dampen demand

Reuters 24 Jan 2021

BENGAKURU: Export prices for rice in India edged higher this week on robust demand from other Asian countries, while strong Thai rates softened demand for its staple.

Top exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $385-$391 per tonne this week, up from last week’s $383-$390.

Asian buyers have been making purchases of 5% broken for human consumption and 100% broken for feed purpose, said an exporter based in Kakinada, in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Bangladesh is ramping up efforts to replenish its depleted reserves after last year’s floods ravaged its crops and sent prices to a record high.

“We could buy more rice from India in state-to-state deals while we continue buying through tenders. At the same time, private traders are being allowed to import rice,” said Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum, the top civil servant at the country’s food ministry, told Reuters.

Thailand’s benchmark 5% broken rice prices were quoted at $520-$526 per tonne on Thursday, little changed from last week’s $520-$525.

Traders say the exchange rate remains the main factor behind high prices for Thai rice against competitors like India and Vietnam and has muted overseas demand, while supply remains steady.

Vietnam’s 5% broken rice were unchanged at $500-$505 per tonne on Thursday.

“Domestic prices are still high, and we expect prices to ease when the harvest is in full swing,” a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

“Exporters are buying moderately from farmers while waiting for the ongoing winter-spring harvest to peak.”

Traders said domestic unhusked paddy prices in the Mekong Delta range from 6.8 million dong ($294.88) to 7.2 million dong ($312.23) per tonnes on Thursday, unchanged from a week ago.

The Philippines will continue to be Vietnam’s key rice export market this year, they said.

Tightening global supplies of basic foodstuffs and disruptions to shipping caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are driving up the cost of rice.

Trade Rice Andhra Pradesh pandemic COVID19 Asian countries rice prices Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum

Indian rice prices up; Thai higher prices dampen demand

Chinese companies to speed up export of COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan

Only RLNG-based licences to be issued for CNG stations

Voluntary separation scheme: President approves Rs9.5bn grant for PIA

UNGA adopts resolution on protection of religious sites: FO

US to reverse ‘draconian’ immigration policies, Biden tells Mexican president

Blackstone-backed Patria eyes expansion in Latam, Asia

IT Services, IT-enabled Services: No new tax imposed, FBR clarifies

Freezing of assets: Landmark IHC verdict deprecates NAB’s practice

Cellular licence renewal, additional spectrum auction: PTA re-initiates its process for AJK, G-B

Foreign funding case: Open hearing after scrutiny committee’s report: ECP

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.