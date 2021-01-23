ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
No new Sales Tax imposed on IT services, clarifies FBR

  • The FBR clarified that the scope and extent of IT Services was not defined under Islamabad Capital Territory (Tax on Services) Ordinance, 2001.
APP 23 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Saturday clarified that no new Sales Tax was imposed on IT Services and IT Enabled Services as claimed in a news report published in a section of press.

"IT and IT Enabled Services were subject to Sales Tax at 16 percent since July 2015 under Islamabad Capital Territory (Tax on Services) Ordinance, 2001. Later, FBR reduced the rate of Sales Tax on these services to 5 percent vide SRO 781 (I)/2018 dated 21st June, 2018" FBR said in a statement while responding to a news item published in a newspaper.

The FBR clarified that the scope and extent of IT Services was not defined under Islamabad Capital Territory (Tax on Services) Ordinance, 2001.

This was giving rise to dispute between Tax Authorities and Taxpayers’, the statement added.

The board explained that the definition of IT and IT Enabled Services was available under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

The same definition has been adopted for Sales Tax purposes vide SRO 77 (I)/2021 dated 21st January, 2021.

The recent SRO has been issued as a clarification to reduce disputes on the definition of IT and IT Enabled Services.

The FBR has vehemently clarified that no new tax has been imposed.

