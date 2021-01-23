ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
ASC 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
AVN 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.04%)
BOP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
DGKC 110.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FCCL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
FFBL 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HUBC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
JSCL 31.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
POWER 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 93.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
TRG 108.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.12%)
UNITY 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan focuses economic security paradigm, India pursues expansionist agendas: Moeed

  • Yusuf said India must stop its subversive activities against Pakistan and resolve the Kashmir issue under the international law.
APP 23 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan was a country squarely focused on the economic security paradigm, in contrast, India was pursuing Hindutva ideology with an expansionist agenda.

India had a conflict with every single neighbor, and had broken all international law obligations that was the classic example of a rogue state, the SAPM was addressing a webinar organised by the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) titled “Indian Chronicles: India’s Disinformation Campaign against Pakistan”, here a press release said.

In his Keynote address, Dr Moeed Yusuf stressed that the malicious campaign against Pakistan had been going on even before the latest revelations of “Indian Chronicles” which was just the tip of the iceberg. Talking about Islamabad’s response, he informed that Pakistan had written to the EU Parliament and investigations were already underway.

He said that this was a failure of the UN system that allowed such fake NGOs to function, and questioned whether country, like India should even be sitting on the UN Security Council. “This has been a full-fledged attack on Pakistan short of war,” he remarked.

Dr Yusuf further added that India must stop its subversive activities against Pakistan and resolve the Kashmir issue under the international law to bring peace in the region as there was no scope for peace under the current ircumstances.

In his welcome remarks, President CASS Air Chief Marshal (R) Kaleem Saadat noted that despite the fact that even after the disclosure of this network by the EU Disinfo lab report, the world still remained unmoved. He cautioned that the consequences of these tactics would be an “unstable, insecure and underdeveloped neighborhood.”

Other speakers in the webinar included Executive Editor Indus TV Ejaz Haider, Ramsha Jahangir, a journalist and research scholar and Mr Oves Anwar, Director at the Research Society of International Law.

According to Ejaz Haider, the nature of warfare had not changed, as it had now become a sum-total of kinetic and non-kinetic actions that could be taken to target an adversary’s socio-political, cultural, economic and military spheres.

Oves Anwar urged that Pakistan needed to be at the forefront of developing and shaping the narrative against fake news and disinformation campaigns, while Ramsha Jahangir recommended that it was also important to conduct evidence-based research to take this forward, especially from Pakistan in terms of how disinformation was defined and its long-term and deep repercussions. The webinar was moderated by Sitara Noor, Senior Researcher at CASS.

Moeed Yusuf

Pakistan focuses economic security paradigm, India pursues expansionist agendas: Moeed

Over 40 countries to participate in Pak-Navy’s ‘Aman’ exercise: DGPR

Larry King dies aged 87 after catching coronavirus

UN bars staff from travelling on Pakistan-registered airlines

Pakistan reports 1,927 new coronavirus cases, 43 deaths in 24 hours

SBP maintains status quo third time in a row

State Bank MPC maintains policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Non-filing of Foreign Income and Assets Statement: SHC rules against issuance of notices under Section 182

HEC sell-off plan: BoI, FAC asked to exend outreach to ME investors

Foreign investment cos: Govt to provide all possible facilities: PM

Wheat export to Afghanistan allowed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters