Business & Finance
Russia's RDIF signs vaccine production deal with Turkey
23 Jan 2021
MOSCOW: Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Turkey on production of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Interfax news agency reported.
RDIF added that it had begun transferring the production technology to Turkey.
RDIF has also signed deals to produce Sputnik V with manufacturers in South Korea, China, India, Brazil, Belarus and Kazakhstan.
