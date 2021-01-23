Pakistan, South Africa train at NSK ahead of Karachi Test

Preparation of first Test between Pakistan and South Africa are at full swing, as both teams are having a lengthy training session at the National Stadium Karachi.

While the 20-member national squad has been practicing at NSK for the last two days, the Proteas are visiting the ground for the first time since their arrival.

The visitors had been training at Karachi Gymkhana, a club nearby the team's hotel, since their arrival in Pakistan last week.

This is the first tour by a South African side to Pakistan since 2007 when Proteas played five ODIs and Tests in the country.

The team, led by Quinton de Kock, reached Karachi via a chartered flight and was tested for COVID-19 upon arrival.