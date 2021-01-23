ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
ASC 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.81%)
AVN 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.16%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
DGKC 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.3%)
EPCL 47.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.32%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
FFBL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.2%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
HUBC 86.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
JSCL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.11%)
KAPCO 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.97%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.74%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.76%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.08%)
PAEL 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.31%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.53%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.67%)
UNITY 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan-South Africa series: Leading cricket commentators to be in action

Muhammad Saleem 23 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Some of the leading cricket commentators will be commentating in the Pakistan-South Africa Test and T20I series that commences at the National Stadium Karachi on Tuesday (January 26) with the first match of the two-Test match series.

Star Pakistan commentators Bazid Khan, Ramiz Raja and Wasim Akram will be joined by former South Africa batsman Daryll Cullinan, renowned commentator Mike Haysman and former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull. Zainab Abbas will be the presenter for both Test and T20I series. Wasim would be calling the Tests while Doull would be engaged in the T20I series. The three-match T20I series that would follow the Rawalpindi Test would be staged in Lahore.

Daryll Cullinan said, “I’m thrilled to be back in Pakistan and looking forward to seeing a very competitive series between two very talented teams!”

Simon Doull said, “I can’t wait to see two high quality fast bowling attacks go head to head in the T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa.”

Mike Haysman said, “I distinctly remember saying on air as the second Test concluded in Pakistan in 2003 (Pakistan vs South Africa series) that there is nothing to separate these two sides. Here we are 18 years later ready to resume that battle and this historic tour promises an epic encounter. I will be delighted to call it live.”

Meanwhile, the broadcast production services have been awarded to the consortium of TransGroup FZE, NEP Group and Blitz Advertising. The consortium includes NEP Group as the Technical Partner. NEP is one of the world’s leading production partners for over 30 years, supporting premier content producers across the broadcast and live event industries.

Moreover, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the title sponsor and presenting sponsor for the Pakistan-South Africa Test series to be called Bank Al-Falah presents Brighto Paints Pakistan vs South Africa Test series 2021.

Itel Mobile and Sky247.net will be series co-sponsors while J. and Inverex Solar Energy will be associate sponsors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Cricket T20I Wasim Akram Bazid Khan Ramiz Raja Zainab Abbas Daryll Cullinan Mike Haysman Simon Doull NEP TransGroup FZE Blitz Advertising Itel Mobile Pakistan South Africa series

Pakistan-South Africa series: Leading cricket commentators to be in action

State Bank MPC maintains policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Non-filing of Foreign Income and Assets Statement: SHC rules against issuance of notices under Section 182

HEC sell-off plan: BoI, FAC asked to exend outreach to ME investors

Foreign investment cos: Govt to provide all possible facilities: PM

Wheat export to Afghanistan allowed

SPI up 0.32pc WoW

PM orders preparation of food security plan

Forex boost credit goes to PTI govt, Senate told

Yellen wins unanimous Senate panel vote for Treasury despite concerns

Gas moratorium: Ministry may convene meeting of textile sector next week

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.