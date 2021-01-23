Pakistan-South Africa series: Leading cricket commentators to be in action

LAHORE: Some of the leading cricket commentators will be commentating in the Pakistan-South Africa Test and T20I series that commences at the National Stadium Karachi on Tuesday (January 26) with the first match of the two-Test match series.

Star Pakistan commentators Bazid Khan, Ramiz Raja and Wasim Akram will be joined by former South Africa batsman Daryll Cullinan, renowned commentator Mike Haysman and former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull. Zainab Abbas will be the presenter for both Test and T20I series. Wasim would be calling the Tests while Doull would be engaged in the T20I series. The three-match T20I series that would follow the Rawalpindi Test would be staged in Lahore.

Daryll Cullinan said, “I’m thrilled to be back in Pakistan and looking forward to seeing a very competitive series between two very talented teams!”

Simon Doull said, “I can’t wait to see two high quality fast bowling attacks go head to head in the T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa.”

Mike Haysman said, “I distinctly remember saying on air as the second Test concluded in Pakistan in 2003 (Pakistan vs South Africa series) that there is nothing to separate these two sides. Here we are 18 years later ready to resume that battle and this historic tour promises an epic encounter. I will be delighted to call it live.”

Meanwhile, the broadcast production services have been awarded to the consortium of TransGroup FZE, NEP Group and Blitz Advertising. The consortium includes NEP Group as the Technical Partner. NEP is one of the world’s leading production partners for over 30 years, supporting premier content producers across the broadcast and live event industries.

Moreover, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the title sponsor and presenting sponsor for the Pakistan-South Africa Test series to be called Bank Al-Falah presents Brighto Paints Pakistan vs South Africa Test series 2021.

Itel Mobile and Sky247.net will be series co-sponsors while J. and Inverex Solar Energy will be associate sponsors.

