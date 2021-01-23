NA session adjourned as mark of respect for deceased member

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly did not take up any of its regular business on Friday and adjourned the house as a mark of respect for deceased member Noor Muhammad Jeelani who passed away last month due to the coronavirus.

The session was started with the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat, and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar presided over the proceedings.

He announced the panel of chairpersons for 28th session of the National Assembly and members included MNAs, Amjad Ali Khan, Riaz Fatyana, Munaza Hassan, Bashir Virk, Ghulam Mustafa Shah, and Shahida Akhtar Ali.

The house offered Fateha for those former and incumbent lawmakers as well as their relatives who have passed away in the recent past.

The house also offered Fateha for the mother of former military strongman Gen Pervez Musharraf (retired) who breathed her last in Dubai some days ago, and Kulsum Perveen, a senator from Balochistan, mother of Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, former prime minister Mir Zafar Ullah Khan Jamali, Taji Khokhar, mother of opposition leader in the NA Shehbaz Sharif, journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry, and security personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

PPP MNA Naveed Qamar and PTI MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad paid tributes to the deceased MNA from NA-221 (Tharparkar) Noor Muhammad Jeelani and spoke regarding his political career.

They said that Jeelani was a humble and soft-hearted person and he would be remembered due to this politeness and struggle for the people of his constituency. Later, MNA Ahsan Iqbal complained about summoning the session of the National Assembly on a short notice.

He said there must be a schedule of the National Assembly sessions and proper time should be given to the lawmakers to join the session.

PPP MNA Naveed Qamar also endorsed Iqbal and demanded for timely information to lawmakers about the schedule of the sessions.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan admitted that session was called on short notice.

However, he appreciated Aamir Dogar for ensuring timely information to the MNAs about the session.

He assured that the MNAs would be informed well before time about the session but asked MNA Ahsan Iqabl to seriously participate in the proceedings of the session after its onset. The house will meet again on Monday at 4pm.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021