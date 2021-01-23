ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
ASC 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.81%)
AVN 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.16%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
DGKC 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.3%)
EPCL 47.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.32%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
FFBL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.2%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
HUBC 86.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
JSCL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.11%)
KAPCO 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.97%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.74%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.76%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.08%)
PAEL 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.31%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.53%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.67%)
UNITY 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
THE RUPEE: Falls against USD

BR Research 23 Jan 2021

KARACHI: After market close on Friday, Pakistan Rupee registered falls against US Dollar in both interbank and open markets. It also lost value against Euro, AED and SR in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rate closing at 160.65 and 160.75 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling against USD over yesterday’s rate closing at 160.55 and 160.75 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 194 and 195.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 43.65 and 43.85 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for buying while losing 5 paisas for selling closing at 42.55 and 42.75 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 160.55
Open Offer     Rs 160.75
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 160.65
Offer Rate     Rs 160.75
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee continued its downward slide for the second consecutive day against the greenback in the local currency market on Friday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its further appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 160.50 and Rs 161.50 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 160.30 and Rs 161.30 respectively.

Furthermore, the national currency witnessed divergent trend as it moved both ways in relation to the pound sterling. As the close, the British currency was bought and sold at Rs 218.20 and Rs 220.20 against Thursday’s closing rate of Rs 218.50 and Rs 220.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 30 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs161.30(buying) and Rs 161.40(selling) against last rate of Rs161(buying) and Rs 161.10(selling).

It closed at Rs161.30(buying) and Rs 161.40(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 110,800 (selling) and Rs110,600(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

