THE RUPEE: Falls against USD

KARACHI: After market close on Friday, Pakistan Rupee registered falls against US Dollar in both interbank and open markets. It also lost value against Euro, AED and SR in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rate closing at 160.65 and 160.75 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling against USD over yesterday’s rate closing at 160.55 and 160.75 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 194 and 195.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 43.65 and 43.85 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for buying while losing 5 paisas for selling closing at 42.55 and 42.75 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 160.55 Open Offer Rs 160.75 ========================

======================== Bid Rate Rs 160.65 Offer Rate Rs 160.75 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee continued its downward slide for the second consecutive day against the greenback in the local currency market on Friday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its further appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 160.50 and Rs 161.50 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 160.30 and Rs 161.30 respectively.

Furthermore, the national currency witnessed divergent trend as it moved both ways in relation to the pound sterling. As the close, the British currency was bought and sold at Rs 218.20 and Rs 220.20 against Thursday’s closing rate of Rs 218.50 and Rs 220.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 30 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs161.30(buying) and Rs 161.40(selling) against last rate of Rs161(buying) and Rs 161.10(selling).

It closed at Rs161.30(buying) and Rs 161.40(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 110,800 (selling) and Rs110,600(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

