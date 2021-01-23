Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
23 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (January 22, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
U.S $ (O/M) 160.50 160.80 DKK 25.97 26.07
SAUDIA RIYAL 42.60 42.80 NOK 18.76 18.86
UAE DIRHAM 43.60 43.85 SEK 19.12 19.22
EURO 194.00 195.50 AUD $ 122.60 123.60
UK POUND 218.50 220.00 CAD $ 125.00 126.00
JAPANI YEN 1.52773 1.54773 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20
CHF 179.34 180.34 CHINESE YUAN 23.50 24.80
=========================================================================
