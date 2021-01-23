KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (January 22, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= U.S $ (O/M) 160.50 160.80 DKK 25.97 26.07 SAUDIA RIYAL 42.60 42.80 NOK 18.76 18.86 UAE DIRHAM 43.60 43.85 SEK 19.12 19.22 EURO 194.00 195.50 AUD $ 122.60 123.60 UK POUND 218.50 220.00 CAD $ 125.00 126.00 JAPANI YEN 1.52773 1.54773 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20 CHF 179.34 180.34 CHINESE YUAN 23.50 24.80 =========================================================================

