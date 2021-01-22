Sindh may postpone exams due to prolonged school closure

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has hinted at the possible postponement of examination for the academic year due to the prolonged closure of educational institutions amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He was talking to media after chairing the steering committee meeting on education.

"We all agreed that we should be in a hurry to hold exams and ensure that at least 60% of the curriculum is taught comprehensive."

Ghani said that the committee has been set up to review and compile schedules for the academic year and examination.

He told that next meeting in this regard will be held on January 30.

Ghani said it was important for a minimum of 50% of the students to go back to school. "In-person classes for Grade 9 to Grade 12 have started while rest of the educational institutions will open by February 1."