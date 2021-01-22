ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
Sports

Anderson strikes twice as Sri Lanka reach 76-2 at lunch

AFP 22 Jan 2021

GALLE: England paceman James Anderson added two more wickets to his 600 Test tally on Friday to put Sri Lanka in early trouble in the second Test.

The hosts, who trail 1-0 in the two match series, reached 76-2 at lunch after electing to bat first in Galle. Lahiru Thirimanne, on 43, and Angelo Mathews, on 26, were at the crease.

Anderson, who replaced fellow quick Stuart Broad as the only change from England's opening win, struck twice in one over to send back Kusal Perera (6) and Oshada Fernando (0).

The 38-year-old, who became the only fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets last year, improved to 602 in his 157th match since making his debut in 2003.

Perera was caught at first slip by England skipper Joe Root. Fernando played a rising delivery onto his stumps as Sri Lanka slipped to 7-2.

Thirimanne and Mathews rebuilt the innings with a 69-run stand up to lunch.

James anderson England Galle Lahiru Thirimanne Sri Lanka squad Oshada Fernando Kusal Perera

