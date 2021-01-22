World
Japan to start coronavirus vaccinations with Pfizer vaccines
TOKYO: Japan's vaccine programme chief Taro Kono said on Friday the country would begin coronavirus vaccinations with Pfizer's vaccine, and aimed to start vaccinations as early as late February with 10,000 medical workers at 100 hospitals.
Kono told reporters the next priority after medical workers was to vaccinate the elderly, those with health conditions and elderly care facility workers.
